Protest in Parliament: INDIA Bloc Challenges EC’s Voter Roll Revision in Bihar

Tension escalated on Tuesday as several MPs from the INDIA bloc staged a protest in the Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's voter roll revision process in Bihar. Clad in white T-shirts emblazoned with the name of an allegedly '124-year-old voter,' the MPs expressed outrage over the discrepancies in the voters' list.

Leading the charge were prominent opposition figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, joined by members from TMC, DMK, and other parties. They rallied near the Makar Dwar entrance, vocally opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the EC, which they believe is skewed and biased.

The protest highlighted fears of disenfranchisement ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Despite police intervention and brief detentions, the persistence of the INDIA bloc underscores a critical demand for fair electoral practices.

