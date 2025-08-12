Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Protests Against BJP's 'Assault on Democracy'

Congress activists in Arunachal Pradesh protested against perceived assaults on democratic rights by the BJP-led government. They showed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi amid detentions of INDIA bloc MPs in Delhi. They accused the BJP of silencing opposition voices and criticized the Election Commission for allegedly targeting Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress activists in Arunachal Pradesh staged a protest, expressing solidarity with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and condemning what they termed a 'systematic assault' on democratic rights by the BJP government.

The demonstration occurred outside the party's state headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, under the slogan 'Let's raise our voices for the truth, justice, and democracy.'

The protestors criticized the detention of over 30 INDIA bloc MPs in Delhi, as they attempted to reach the Election Commission office regarding the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. State leaders accused BJP of silencing opposition voices and lambasted the Election Commission's directive to Gandhi as a deterrent against questioning election integrity.

