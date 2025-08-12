High-Stakes Faceoff: Rudy vs. Balyan in Constitution Club of India Elections

In a high-stakes contest at the Constitution Club of India elections, prominent figures from Indian politics cast their votes on Tuesday. Notable leaders like Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge participated in choosing the new office-bearers in a closely watched election.

The central tussle features incumbent Secretary Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a seasoned BJP leader, defending his position against Sanjeev Balyan, challenging Rudy's long tenure. Over 690 out of 1,295 electors voted, marking a record turnout.

The outcome, expected tonight, is not just a test of political strength but reflects contrasting personalities and social milieus—urban vs. rural, Thakur vs. Jat—adding intriguing caste dynamics to the contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)