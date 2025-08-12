High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump-Putin Summit Set for Alaska
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call to prepare for a summit between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin. Scheduled for Friday in Alaska, this meeting will cover topics like a potential peace deal in Ukraine, emphasizing both nations’ commitment to successful negotiations.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to lay the groundwork for a pivotal summit. The meeting is scheduled to occur on Friday in Alaska, featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, via a statement on Telegram, indicated both parties' affirmation of their commitment to conduct positive talks, signaling a drive towards constructive dialogue.
Among the agenda items at the upcoming summit is the potential for a peace agreement in Ukraine, reflecting the high stakes and significant geopolitical implications of this diplomatic engagement.
