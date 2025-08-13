Summit Tensions: Russia's Moves in Ukraine Stir Global Concerns

Small bands of Russian soldiers surged deeper into eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, setting the stage for a face-off at an upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. European leaders are wary of peace terms that could potentially compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The incursion near the coal-rich town of Dobropillia marks one of the sternest advancements yet in Putin's campaign to secure full control over Ukraine's Donetsk region. Ukraine dispatched reserve troops to combat the Russian soldiers as both sides engaged in fierce exchanges.

In anticipation of Friday's summit at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, the Trump administration has downplayed expectations for a breakthrough ceasefire. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the importance of direct dialogue between Trump and Putin as European allies insist any resolution must include Ukraine's sovereignty in the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)