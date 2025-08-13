Former MP V Maitreyan Joins DMK, Expelled by AIADMK
Former MP V Maitreyan has shifted political allegiance by joining DMK, following his expulsion from AIADMK by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Maitreyan's induction to the ruling party took place at the DMK headquarters in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and other senior DMK leaders.
In a significant political move, former Member of Parliament V Maitreyan joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking his departure from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Maitreyan, who previously served as the organization secretary of the AIADMK, was expelled from the party by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami immediately following his change of affiliation.
The formal induction ceremony was held at the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam,' with the participation of Chief Minister MK Stalin and other prominent DMK figures, including Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
