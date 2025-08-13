Former MP V Maitreyan Joins DMK, Expelled by AIADMK

In a significant political move, former Member of Parliament V Maitreyan joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking his departure from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Maitreyan, who previously served as the organization secretary of the AIADMK, was expelled from the party by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami immediately following his change of affiliation.

The formal induction ceremony was held at the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam,' with the participation of Chief Minister MK Stalin and other prominent DMK figures, including Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)