Zelenskyy in Berlin: Shaping the Future Amid Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ahead of a Trump-Putin summit. The discussions aim to ensure European and Ukrainian leaders' voices are heard. Concerns arise over potential concessions in the ongoing conflict, with Peace enforcement strategies under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:51 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Berlin this Wednesday for high-stakes discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The talks, involving European and US leaders, precede a critical summit between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for later this week.

Chancellor Merz has orchestrated a series of virtual engagements to amplify European and Ukrainian perspectives, aiming to influence a summit that currently sidelines them. Zelenskyy will first meet European leaders, followed by a pivotal virtual session with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Amid these discussions, the looming threat of Russian territorial ambitions remains. Europe's concerns grow over Putin securing favorable terms without their input, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape by emboldening Russian aggression across the continent.

