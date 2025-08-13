Athawale Denies Vote Theft Allegations; Opposition Criticizes EC's Role

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday dismissed allegations of vote theft, claiming the Congress party is propagating false narratives aimed at undermining the Election Commission of India. He criticized Congress for holding rallies outside the ECI's office while avoiding meetings to address electoral issues.

Athawale asserted there is no truth to the claims of vote theft, likening the situation to similar false propaganda purported by Congress during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He accused the Opposition of attempting to create misleading narratives without any substantive evidence.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud accused opposition parties of conspiring with foreign power interests, hindering India's progress while protesting revisions in electoral rolls in Bihar. Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav alleged collusion between the Election Commission and BJP, claiming manipulation of voter lists by issuing duplicate ID numbers. Rahul Gandhi criticized the EC's failure to uphold constitutional principles, rallying along with Sonia Gandhi and others in protest against the Election Commission's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)