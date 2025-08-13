Serbia's Divided Streets: Escalating Protests and Tensions
Protests in Serbia have escalated into clashes between opponents and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic, with incidents erupting in several cities. Initially sparked by a tragic accident, the protests have grown, demanding government accountability and early elections. Violence has marred the demonstrations, highlighting deep divisions within the country.
In a mounting wave of unrest, Serbia has witnessed intense clashes between government opponents and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic. Tensions have escalated across multiple cities, including the capital, Belgrade.
The unrest began in Vrbas, northwest of Belgrade, where riot police intervened to separate opposing camps outside the Serbian Progressive Party's headquarters. Disturbing footage revealed clashes involving flares, rocks, and bottles, leaving several injured, including 16 police officers.
This surge in violence comes after months of predominantly peaceful protests, initially incited by a fatal accident linked to alleged state corruption. With student-led demonstrations becoming a daily occurrence, demands for early parliamentary elections and accountability continue to gain momentum.
