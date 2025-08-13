Turkey Urges Kurdish YPG to Honor Integration Agreement

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has urged the Kurdish YPG militia to commit to its integration agreement with the Syrian government, a pivotal step towards regional stability. This statement underscores Turkey's insistence that its security concerns in Syria be effectively addressed.

Fidan's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, held in Ankara. The Foreign Minister reiterated that Turkey's comfort is contingent upon the resolution of its security issues in Syria.

Back in March, the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the U.S. and led by the YPG, struck a significant deal with Syria's newly-formed Islamist government to merge into Syria's state institutions, reflecting a shift in the region's geopolitical dynamics.

