Turkey Urges Kurdish YPG to Honor Integration Agreement
Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasized the need for the Kurdish YPG militia to adhere to its integration agreement with the Syrian government. This move is crucial for addressing Turkey's security concerns. The YPG is a key component of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which recently inked a deal with Syria's new government.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has urged the Kurdish YPG militia to commit to its integration agreement with the Syrian government, a pivotal step towards regional stability. This statement underscores Turkey's insistence that its security concerns in Syria be effectively addressed.
Fidan's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, held in Ankara. The Foreign Minister reiterated that Turkey's comfort is contingent upon the resolution of its security issues in Syria.
Back in March, the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the U.S. and led by the YPG, struck a significant deal with Syria's newly-formed Islamist government to merge into Syria's state institutions, reflecting a shift in the region's geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- YPG
- SDF
- Syria
- Security
- Integration
- Agreement
- Ankara
- Hakan Fidan
- Damascus
ALSO READ
Security forces went to great extent to establish that identity of terrorists was same as those responsible for Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah.
Security forces were instructed not to allow terrorists responsible for Pahalgam attack leave the country: Amit Shah.
Daring Burglary at SBI Branch in Andhra Pradesh: Security Lapses Revealed
Operation Mahadev: Security Forces Eliminate Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commanders
Did govt not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley; why there was no security? Why they were left at God's mercy: Priyanka Gandhi.