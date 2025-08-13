Left Menu

Turkey Urges Kurdish YPG to Honor Integration Agreement

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasized the need for the Kurdish YPG militia to adhere to its integration agreement with the Syrian government. This move is crucial for addressing Turkey's security concerns. The YPG is a key component of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which recently inked a deal with Syria's new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:10 IST
Turkey Urges Kurdish YPG to Honor Integration Agreement
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has urged the Kurdish YPG militia to commit to its integration agreement with the Syrian government, a pivotal step towards regional stability. This statement underscores Turkey's insistence that its security concerns in Syria be effectively addressed.

Fidan's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, held in Ankara. The Foreign Minister reiterated that Turkey's comfort is contingent upon the resolution of its security issues in Syria.

Back in March, the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the U.S. and led by the YPG, struck a significant deal with Syria's newly-formed Islamist government to merge into Syria's state institutions, reflecting a shift in the region's geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025