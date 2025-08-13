Tensions Rise: Turkey Urges Kurdish YPG to Honor Agreement
Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, urged the Kurdish YPG militia to adhere to its agreement with the Syrian government. Turkey regards the YPG and SDF as terrorist organizations. Fidan emphasized the importance of addressing Turkey's security concerns in Syria and promoting unity among ethnic and religious groups in the region.
In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey has called upon the Kurdish YPG militia to honor their integration agreement with the Syrian government. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized at a press conference in Ankara the need for the YPG to cease 'playing for time'.
Fidan stressed Turkey's longstanding security concerns, insisting that no resolution would be comfortable for Turkey until potential threats from these groups are alleviated. He highlighted a shift towards a new regional era, suggesting the importance of utilizing recent positive developments.
The conflict between the SDF and Turkey-backed Syrian armed groups continues in northern Syria. Despite these tensions, Turkey remains firm on its security priorities while advocating for regional unity among diverse ethnic and religious groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Kurdish YPG
- SDF
- Syria
- Hakan Fidan
- security
- agreement
- terrorist
- PKK
- ethnic groups
ALSO READ
Security forces went to great extent to establish that identity of terrorists was same as those responsible for Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah.
Security forces were instructed not to allow terrorists responsible for Pahalgam attack leave the country: Amit Shah.
Daring Burglary at SBI Branch in Andhra Pradesh: Security Lapses Revealed
Operation Mahadev: Security Forces Eliminate Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commanders
Did govt not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley; why there was no security? Why they were left at God's mercy: Priyanka Gandhi.