Tensions Rise: Turkey Urges Kurdish YPG to Honor Agreement

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey has called upon the Kurdish YPG militia to honor their integration agreement with the Syrian government. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized at a press conference in Ankara the need for the YPG to cease 'playing for time'.

Fidan stressed Turkey's longstanding security concerns, insisting that no resolution would be comfortable for Turkey until potential threats from these groups are alleviated. He highlighted a shift towards a new regional era, suggesting the importance of utilizing recent positive developments.

The conflict between the SDF and Turkey-backed Syrian armed groups continues in northern Syria. Despite these tensions, Turkey remains firm on its security priorities while advocating for regional unity among diverse ethnic and religious groups.

