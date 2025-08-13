Call for Urgent Lok Sabha Dissolution Amid Voting List Controversy
Abhishek Banerjee of the TMC demands the immediate dissolution of the Lok Sabha, citing irregularities in voter lists as highlighted by the Election Commission. The call comes amid protests from opposition parties regarding a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which they claim may lead to voter disenfranchisement.
Abhishek Banerjee, general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has called for the immediate dissolution of the Lok Sabha as a prelude to conducting a comprehensive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.
In a statement on social media platform X, Banerjee urged for the SIR to be implemented nationwide and not just in poll-bound states. His comments come in light of the Election Commission's findings that voter lists, used during the 2024 General Elections, are allegedly faulty and contain irregularities.
The TMC leader argued that if the Government of India agrees with these assessments, dissolving the Lok Sabha should precede the SIR. Opposition parties, backing this call, have been vocal against the ongoing SIR exercise, especially in Bihar, where they fear it may lead to disenfranchisement. A protest march to the Election Commission's office was halted, and further actions like the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' by Rahul Gandhi are planned.
