High Stakes at U.S.-Russia Meeting: Sanctions and Tariffs Loom

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that sanctions or secondary tariffs on Russia could escalate if President Trump’s meeting with Putin ends unfavorably. He urged European leaders to consider leveraging sanctions as a tool for diplomatic pressure, emphasizing that all options remain open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:41 IST
  • United States

In a critical diplomatic moment, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the potential for increased sanctions or secondary tariffs on Russia should President Donald Trump's meeting with President Vladimir Putin fall short of expectations.

Bessent addressed European leaders, urging them to prepare to leverage sanctions as part of a unified strategy to maintain pressure on Moscow.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Bessent emphasized that the United States considers all options open in its dealings with Russia, potentially impacting future diplomatic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

