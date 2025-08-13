Europe and U.S. Bolster Support for Ukraine

In a notable development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that Europe, the United States, and NATO have consolidated their strategic backing for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen shared her thoughts on social media, stating that the virtual meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, other European leaders, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was highly successful. The dialogue aimed to lay the groundwork for Trump's forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Emphasizing the need for ongoing cooperation, von der Leyen remarked, 'Today, Europe, the US, and NATO have strengthened common ground for Ukraine.' She underlined the collective aspiration for a just and durable peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)