Europe and U.S. Bolster Support for Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen announced that Europe, the U.S., and NATO have aligned their support for Ukraine. This follows a virtual meeting with world leaders aimed at preparing for a significant discussion between the U.S. and Russia. Von der Leyen emphasized the commitment to achieving a lasting peace.
In a notable development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that Europe, the United States, and NATO have consolidated their strategic backing for Ukraine.
Von der Leyen shared her thoughts on social media, stating that the virtual meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, other European leaders, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was highly successful. The dialogue aimed to lay the groundwork for Trump's forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Emphasizing the need for ongoing cooperation, von der Leyen remarked, 'Today, Europe, the US, and NATO have strengthened common ground for Ukraine.' She underlined the collective aspiration for a just and durable peace in the region.
