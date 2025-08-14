Loudspeakers and Diplomacy: Tensions Flare on the Korean Peninsula

In a scathing critique, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, lambasted South Korean assertions that the North was removing its loudspeakers from the inter-Korean border. She mocked Seoul's aspirations for renewed diplomacy, which she said were unrealistic due to ongoing military exercises with the United States.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff had reported movements along the border, suggesting potential changes in North Korea's strategy. However, AP photojournalists noted that the speakers were still in place, casting doubt on Seoul's optimistic interpretation of events. The South Korean government did not immediately respond to Kim's rebuke.

This development comes amid North Korea's increasing alignment with Russia, as demonstrated by Kim Jong Un's recent phone call with Vladimir Putin. Both leaders have discussed strengthening ties, further indicating North Korea's diverted focus away from rekindling talks with the US, which floundered after a 2019 summit collapsed.