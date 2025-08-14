Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Observance in Kerala

The Kerala Governor's instruction to universities to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day led to confrontations between student groups ABVP and SFI. The ABVP's actions at a college sparked backlash from SFI, resulting in a physical altercation. The directive, opposed by the state's government, is seen as divisive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:36 IST
Clashes Erupt Over Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Observance in Kerala
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, tensions flared as a directive from the Governor to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day resulted in physical clashes between student groups at a college. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) commemorated the day with posters, which were swiftly opposed by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The ensuing confrontation saw the tearing down of posters by SFI members, necessitating police intervention to break up the melee. Additionally, SFI activists incinerated an effigy of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, signaling their disapproval of his circular to universities.

The directive, which followed instruction from the Union Home Ministry, met with resistance from both the state's Left government and the Congress-led UDF opposition, who jointly criticized it as an effort to sow communal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025