Clashes Erupt Over Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Observance in Kerala

In Kerala, tensions flared as a directive from the Governor to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day resulted in physical clashes between student groups at a college. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) commemorated the day with posters, which were swiftly opposed by the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The ensuing confrontation saw the tearing down of posters by SFI members, necessitating police intervention to break up the melee. Additionally, SFI activists incinerated an effigy of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, signaling their disapproval of his circular to universities.

The directive, which followed instruction from the Union Home Ministry, met with resistance from both the state's Left government and the Congress-led UDF opposition, who jointly criticized it as an effort to sow communal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)