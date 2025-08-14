Left Menu

Rijiju Criticizes Gandhi over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his claims about the Election Commission's 'vote theft', accusing him of not understanding or respecting the Constitution. Rijiju dismissed Gandhi's actions as 'drama' and urged Congress members to guide their leader towards sensibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:16 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for accusing the Election Commission of 'vote theft', suggesting that Gandhi has a limited understanding of the Constitution and lacks respect for it. Speaking to the media, Rijiju commented, "Rahul Gandhi has not read the Constitution and has no respect for it. I don't have any medicines to improve Rahul Gandhi. He should come to his senses after the Supreme Court's comment."

Rijiju's remarks were in response to the Supreme Court's justification of the Election Commission's revision of electoral rolls and acknowledgment that the Aadhaar card is not definitive proof of citizenship. Rijiju urged other 'smart people' within Congress to 'give some wisdom to Rahul Gandhi', implying that Gandhi's actions are out of step even within his party.

The controversy was sparked by a video shared by Rahul Gandhi, showing him having tea with individuals who claimed they were falsely marked as 'dead' on electoral rolls. Gandhi sarcastically thanked the Election Commission for the 'unique' experience. Rijiju dismissed the video as 'drama', reiterating that the EC's role includes updating electoral rolls by removing deceased voters and adding new ones, a practice in place since independence. This incident adds to the row over alleged voting irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

