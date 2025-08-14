Left Menu

Modi's Milestone Independence Day Address: A Decade of Speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, surpassing Indira Gandhi's consecutive speeches record. Expected topics include India's national security, economic growth, 'aatmanirbhar' goals, and US trade tensions. With ongoing opposition challenges, Modi aims to address key issues and highlight policy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:20 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day address this Friday, marking a significant milestone amidst the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and a united opposition questioning alleged electoral irregularities.

Modi's address is anticipated to cover national security, economic growth, and a push toward making India self-reliant or 'aatmanirbhar'. The evolving trade scenario with the US, driven by President Trump's combative stance, may feature prominently in the speech.

As Modi approaches a record for consecutive addresses, surpassing even Indira Gandhi, political analysts are observing whether his speech will tackle foreign policy strains, domestic policy changes, or opposition critiques in the light of ongoing parliamentary disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

