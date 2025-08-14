Modi's Milestone Independence Day Address: A Decade of Speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day address this Friday, marking a significant milestone amidst the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and a united opposition questioning alleged electoral irregularities.

Modi's address is anticipated to cover national security, economic growth, and a push toward making India self-reliant or 'aatmanirbhar'. The evolving trade scenario with the US, driven by President Trump's combative stance, may feature prominently in the speech.

As Modi approaches a record for consecutive addresses, surpassing even Indira Gandhi, political analysts are observing whether his speech will tackle foreign policy strains, domestic policy changes, or opposition critiques in the light of ongoing parliamentary disputes.

