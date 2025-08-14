UK and US Unite: High-Stakes Diplomacy Over Ukraine's Future

In a significant diplomatic engagement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warmly welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London on the eve of a pivotal US-Russia summit in Alaska. The meeting underscored a united front as Western leaders, led by US President Donald Trump, navigate complex negotiations amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Starmer emphasized potential sanctions on Russia should President Vladimir Putin remain defiant. As concerns mount about the summit overshadowing Ukrainian interests, European leaders express cautious optimism over constructive dialogue with Trump but remain wary of any deal compromising Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The diplomatic tension is mirrored on the ground with continuous military strikes exchanged between Russia and Ukraine, illustrating the urgent need for a durable resolution as the conflict approaches its fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)