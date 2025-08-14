In a charged accusation, Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar on Thursday alleged Russian interference in the nation's political landscape. His claims follow a statement by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), suggesting that the European Commission is contemplating a 'regime change' in Budapest.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, is known for fostering warm ties with Moscow, which has drawn fierce criticism from other European Union leaders, particularly for his opposition to military aid for Ukraine. Hungary's economic challenges have only intensified the political tension.

Political analysts anticipate a challenging election next spring as Orban's Fidesz party trails Magyar's Tisza Party in polls. The SVR's statement indicates a perceived threat to European unity posed by Orban's leadership, adding fuel to heated accusations of external manipulations, as Hungary remains strategically significant due to its NATO alliance.

