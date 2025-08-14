Lone Calls for Urgent Assembly Session for J&K Statehood Restoration

People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone has called for an immediate session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to address statehood restoration. He emphasized the urgency of passing a resolution within two days, pointing to ongoing Supreme Court proceedings on the matter.

Lone advised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to prioritize the Assembly over the cabinet for such crucial decisions. He criticized past interactions with the BJP and cautioned against ignoring key unsaid communications, urging for a unified approach to reclaim statehood.

Expressing concern, Lone highlighted the trend of non-representative petitioners influencing constitutional matters, questioning the competency and integrity of those presenting the case to the Supreme Court. He urged a collaborative effort for effective advocacy.

