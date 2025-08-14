Trump Predicts Possible Peace Deal in Alaska Summit with Putin

President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is inclined to negotiate a peace deal regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump attributes the shift partly to the impact of sanctions against Russia, which may have prompted Moscow to consider diplomatic dialogue. A meeting between Trump and Putin is slated for Friday in Alaska, and while an immediate ceasefire is still uncertain, Trump remains eager to facilitate a peace agreement.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show," Trump expressed confidence in Putin's willingness to negotiate. The U.S. president outlined plans for a potential second meeting involving Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suggesting that this follow-up could focus on critical boundary issues. Zelenskiy has consistently refused to concede any territories occupied by Russian forces.

Trump underscored the significance of the upcoming meetings, emphasizing the necessity for both sides to engage in a 'give and take' regarding boundary negotiations. He envisions the initial meeting in Alaska as a precursor to a more detailed diplomatic engagement, marking a pivotal moment in efforts to cease hostilities and fortify international peace agreements.