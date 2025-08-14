Left Menu

Trump Predicts Possible Peace Deal in Alaska Summit with Putin

President Donald Trump anticipates Russian President Vladimir Putin may agree to a peace deal amid the Ukraine conflict. Scheduled to meet in Alaska, Trump hopes to further engage Ukraine's President Zelenskiy in talks. Both leaders contemplate a follow-up summit to discuss boundary issues, emphasizing a potential nuclear arms deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:03 IST
Trump Predicts Possible Peace Deal in Alaska Summit with Putin

President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is inclined to negotiate a peace deal regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump attributes the shift partly to the impact of sanctions against Russia, which may have prompted Moscow to consider diplomatic dialogue. A meeting between Trump and Putin is slated for Friday in Alaska, and while an immediate ceasefire is still uncertain, Trump remains eager to facilitate a peace agreement.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show," Trump expressed confidence in Putin's willingness to negotiate. The U.S. president outlined plans for a potential second meeting involving Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, suggesting that this follow-up could focus on critical boundary issues. Zelenskiy has consistently refused to concede any territories occupied by Russian forces.

Trump underscored the significance of the upcoming meetings, emphasizing the necessity for both sides to engage in a 'give and take' regarding boundary negotiations. He envisions the initial meeting in Alaska as a precursor to a more detailed diplomatic engagement, marking a pivotal moment in efforts to cease hostilities and fortify international peace agreements.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025