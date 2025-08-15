India and US Forge Strategic Ties: A Consequential Partnership

India and the United States are strengthening their strategic partnership, aiming to tackle modern challenges and forge a prosperous future for both countries, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio lauded the 'historic and consequential' relationship between the two nations during his message on India's Independence Day.

Highlighting the collaboration between the world's largest and oldest democracies, Rubio expressed confidence in their ability to ensure a brighter future. The partnership encompasses various industries, promotes innovation, and explores new technological frontiers.

The two countries are united by a vision for a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region, reflecting a robust alliance that extends into cutting-edge technologies and space exploration, signifying its far-reaching impact.