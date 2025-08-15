Trump's Tariffs Trigger Tensions Over Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump has asserted that the imposition of tariffs on India, due to its oil purchases from Russia, has led Moscow to seek dialogue with the United States, as Russia faced losing a key customer.

Trump's statement comes ahead of a significant meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to occur on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The US leader emphasized that when India was warned of financial repercussions for its dealings with Russia, it impacted their oil trade relationship.

Despite US pressures, India maintains its oil imports from Russia, driven by economic reasons. Indian officials have rejected the notion of halting Russian oil purchases, with Indian Oil Corporation's chairman, AS Sahney, confirming ongoing imports based on economic feasibility.