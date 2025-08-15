Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs Trigger Tensions Over Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump claims new tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases influenced Russia's request for talks with the US. Despite US pressures, India continues oil imports based on economic needs. US tariffs are set to increase, while India disputes the fairness, maintaining strategic economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:06 IST
Trump's Tariffs Trigger Tensions Over Russian Oil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has asserted that the imposition of tariffs on India, due to its oil purchases from Russia, has led Moscow to seek dialogue with the United States, as Russia faced losing a key customer.

Trump's statement comes ahead of a significant meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to occur on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The US leader emphasized that when India was warned of financial repercussions for its dealings with Russia, it impacted their oil trade relationship.

Despite US pressures, India maintains its oil imports from Russia, driven by economic reasons. Indian officials have rejected the notion of halting Russian oil purchases, with Indian Oil Corporation's chairman, AS Sahney, confirming ongoing imports based on economic feasibility.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025