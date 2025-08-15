India's Resolute Stance: Operation Sindoor and the Path to National Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message to Pakistan, declaring that India won't tolerate terrorism or nuclear threats. He announced 'Sudarshan Chakra Mission' to modernize national security and emphasized domestic jet engine development. Modi praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor's success against Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack.
In a decisive address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a bold message to Pakistan, asserting a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and nuclear blackmail. Speaking on India's 79th Independence Day, Modi emphasized that terrorists and their supporters would be equally targeted by India's armed forces.
Announcing the launch of the 'Sudarshan Chakra Mission' aimed at bolstering national security, Modi highlighted plans to develop a domestic jet engine, signaling India's intent to advance its defense capabilities. Modi also lauded the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, citing it as a serious blow to Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack.
Modi's address underscored India's determination to set a 'new normal' in countering cross-border hostilities, while also challenging the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The address ended with a tribute to the valor of the armed forces, with an aerial display of helicopters showering flower petals over the Red Fort.
