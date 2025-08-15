Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Pledge to Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under Modi's Leadership

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Operation Sindoor, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for demonstrating India's military strength. He highlighted the nation's economic growth and self-reliance goals, noting infrastructure improvements and job creations in the state to bolster air connectivity and irrigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Pledge to Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under Modi's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended Operation Sindoor on Friday, an initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming it effectively addressed terrorist threats from Pakistan.

During the state-level celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, Yadav emphasized the country's military might and economic ambition. He credited PM Modi for moving India towards becoming the world's fastest-growing economy, projecting it to soon rise from the fourth to the third spot globally.

Yadav outlined local efforts to contribute to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by enhancing infrastructure, boosting air connectivity, expanding irrigation, and creating job opportunities. These measures aim to harness Madhya Pradesh as a vital contributor to India's self-reliance and development.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025