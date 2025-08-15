Madhya Pradesh's Pledge to Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under Modi's Leadership
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Operation Sindoor, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for demonstrating India's military strength. He highlighted the nation's economic growth and self-reliance goals, noting infrastructure improvements and job creations in the state to bolster air connectivity and irrigation.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended Operation Sindoor on Friday, an initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming it effectively addressed terrorist threats from Pakistan.
During the state-level celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, Yadav emphasized the country's military might and economic ambition. He credited PM Modi for moving India towards becoming the world's fastest-growing economy, projecting it to soon rise from the fourth to the third spot globally.
Yadav outlined local efforts to contribute to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by enhancing infrastructure, boosting air connectivity, expanding irrigation, and creating job opportunities. These measures aim to harness Madhya Pradesh as a vital contributor to India's self-reliance and development.
