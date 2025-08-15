Left Menu

From Swatantra to Samriddha Bharat: Modi's Vision for Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, highlighted the significance of 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in building a prosperous India. He paid tribute to the freedom fighters and emphasized the importance of being self-reliant across various sectors, urging the current generation to strive for a 'Samriddha Bharat.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:39 IST
From Swatantra to Samriddha Bharat: Modi's Vision for Self-Reliance
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) as pivotal for India's future prosperity. He recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and urged the current generation to carry forward their legacy by embracing self-reliance across all sectors.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that 'atmanirbharta' extends beyond economic metrics like imports and exports, underscoring its link to national self-esteem and the broader development of India. He stressed that dependency can undermine freedom, advocating for a vigilant and proactive approach to expand India's capabilities.

Highlighting achievements such as 'Operation Sindoor,' Modi praised recent advances in India's defense sector driven by self-reliance. He announced several initiatives, including a task force for next-generation reforms, tax relief measures, and a national mission for energy self-sufficiency. The speech was a call to action for the nation to unite under the banner of self-reliance.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025