From Swatantra to Samriddha Bharat: Modi's Vision for Self-Reliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, highlighted the significance of 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in building a prosperous India. He paid tribute to the freedom fighters and emphasized the importance of being self-reliant across various sectors, urging the current generation to strive for a 'Samriddha Bharat.'
- Country:
- India
In a stirring Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) as pivotal for India's future prosperity. He recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and urged the current generation to carry forward their legacy by embracing self-reliance across all sectors.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized that 'atmanirbharta' extends beyond economic metrics like imports and exports, underscoring its link to national self-esteem and the broader development of India. He stressed that dependency can undermine freedom, advocating for a vigilant and proactive approach to expand India's capabilities.
Highlighting achievements such as 'Operation Sindoor,' Modi praised recent advances in India's defense sector driven by self-reliance. He announced several initiatives, including a task force for next-generation reforms, tax relief measures, and a national mission for energy self-sufficiency. The speech was a call to action for the nation to unite under the banner of self-reliance.
ALSO READ
Uproar in Rajya Sabha: Demand for PM's Statement on Operation Sindoor and SIR
Delhi CM Praises Operation Sindoor, Criticizes Opposition
Operation Sindoor: India's Fierce Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor showcased power of self-reliant India, indigenous weapons: PM Modi.
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition for Operation Sindoor Remarks