From Swatantra to Samriddha Bharat: Modi's Vision for Self-Reliance

In a stirring Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) as pivotal for India's future prosperity. He recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and urged the current generation to carry forward their legacy by embracing self-reliance across all sectors.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that 'atmanirbharta' extends beyond economic metrics like imports and exports, underscoring its link to national self-esteem and the broader development of India. He stressed that dependency can undermine freedom, advocating for a vigilant and proactive approach to expand India's capabilities.

Highlighting achievements such as 'Operation Sindoor,' Modi praised recent advances in India's defense sector driven by self-reliance. He announced several initiatives, including a task force for next-generation reforms, tax relief measures, and a national mission for energy self-sufficiency. The speech was a call to action for the nation to unite under the banner of self-reliance.