Russia-U.S. Summit Overshadowed by Missile Attack

A ballistic missile launched by Russia struck Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, injuring at least one individual and sparking a fire, according to the regional governor.

The missile attack preceded a scheduled summit in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where discussions on a ceasefire agreement for Ukraine were set to take place.

This development is expected to add tension to the critical dialogues as both leaders attempt to navigate the complex geopolitical situation surrounding Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)