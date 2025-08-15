Remembering La Ganesan: The Soft-Spoken Strategist of Tamil Nadu BJP

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday while receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, as confirmed by a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima. Aged 80, Ganesan was a prominent BJP leader in Tamil Nadu with strong RSS ties. He previously served as Governor of Manipur and West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with other leaders, expressed their condolences. Modi highlighted his dedication to nation-building and passion for Tamil culture, while Stalin praised his political civility and dignity across ideologies.

Ganesan's political journey included roles as the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president and founding Pottramarai, an association for Tamil scholars. His efforts in expanding the BJP's influence in Tamil Nadu and his contributions to politics were widely recognized by leaders from various parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)