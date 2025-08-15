Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Independence Day Speech and RSS Praise

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, the Congress labeled his praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a profound breach of the constitutional and secular spirit of the republic. The move is viewed as an attempt by Modi to curry favor with the organization ahead of his 75th birthday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh did not mince words, condemning Modi's speech as stale and insipid while accusing him of recycling slogans such as 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' without tangible results. He pointed to Modi's reliance on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, given recent political developments.

The Congress's disapproval also extended to the Prime Minister's neglect of pressing issues like economic distress and unemployment. They chastise the speech for being more about self-congratulation and storytelling than addressing the country's genuine challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)