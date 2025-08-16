Left Menu

Diplomatic Maneuvers: Eduardo Bolsonaro's Push for Sanctions

Eduardo Bolsonaro met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to advocate for sanctions related to his father's trial. The meeting occurred concurrently with a canceled session between Bessent and Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, sparking diplomatic tension and media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 16-08-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 01:50 IST
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Eduardo Bolsonaro's Push for Sanctions
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant political move, Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro disclosed his meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, seeking support for sanctions linked to his father's legal proceedings. The talks occurred on Wednesday.

Coinciding with this meeting was the abrupt cancellation of a scheduled appointment between Bessent and Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. Minister Haddad expressed surprise over the cancelation, with no rescheduling proposed by the Treasury.

This diplomatic stratagem by Eduardo Bolsonaro aims to garner international support, casting a spotlight on the geopolitical implications of Jair Bolsonaro's trial and further straining U.S.-Brazil relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025