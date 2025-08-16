Diplomatic Maneuvers: Eduardo Bolsonaro's Push for Sanctions

In a significant political move, Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro disclosed his meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, seeking support for sanctions linked to his father's legal proceedings. The talks occurred on Wednesday.

Coinciding with this meeting was the abrupt cancellation of a scheduled appointment between Bessent and Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. Minister Haddad expressed surprise over the cancelation, with no rescheduling proposed by the Treasury.

This diplomatic stratagem by Eduardo Bolsonaro aims to garner international support, casting a spotlight on the geopolitical implications of Jair Bolsonaro's trial and further straining U.S.-Brazil relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)