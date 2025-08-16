Alaska Summit: Trump and Putin's Strategic Handshake

On Friday, President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska with a warm handshake, signaling a potential reshaping of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and broader U.S.-Russia relations. The comfortable interactions between the two leaders, who greeted each other as familiar peers, set the stage for extensive discussions.

Despite the cordial atmosphere, the summit raised concerns among European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who fear that U.S. interests may take precedence over pressing for a resolution in Ukraine. The exclusion of Zelenskyy from the meeting further intensified these worries, potentially affecting future diplomatic dynamics.

While the outcome remains uncertain, the summit's success or failure could significantly impact international relations. With Trump's transactional approach to diplomacy and Putin's ambitions in Eastern Europe, both leaders aim to negotiate on complex geopolitical issues centering around Ukraine and NATO's influence.