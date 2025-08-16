Left Menu

A New Chapter in US-Russia Relations

At a recent summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that agreements made with U.S. President Donald Trump may pave the way for resolving the Ukraine conflict and mending U.S.-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 16-08-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 04:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced optimism about the agreements reached during his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. He believes these agreements could initiate efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Putin emphasized the importance of these discussions in potentially restoring diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States.

The summit marks a significant moment in international relations, with both nations expressing a willingness to improve ties amidst ongoing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

