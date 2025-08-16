No Ceasefire: Trump-Putin Summit Ends with No Breakthrough in War Talks

The much-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska concluded without achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine, despite both parties labeling the discussions as 'productive.'

The leaders talked for nearly three hours but offered no concrete details about any progress. Trump ignored questions from reporters, leaving many wondering about the specifics of any agreements reached.

Putin expressed hopes that the U.S.-Russia talks would positively influence Ukraine and its European allies, but reiterated Russia's firm stance on the conflict's 'root causes,' signaling resistance to a ceasefire.

