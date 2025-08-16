Left Menu

Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Minister Ramdas Soren

The state of Jharkhand grieves the death of Education Minister Ramdas Soren who passed away while being treated in Delhi. The government declared a day of mourning as leaders paid their respects during a tribute service at Ranchi's assembly premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:58 IST
Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Minister Ramdas Soren
Ramdas Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's political landscape was plunged into mourning following the demise of Education Minister Ramdas Soren in Delhi. State dignitaries, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, gathered to pay tribute to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, whose body was returned to Ranchi for public homage.

Leaders across political divides expressed profound grief, noting Soren's significant contributions, particularly in the realm of education. The governor shared memories of visiting Soren at the hospital, stating that the minister was brain-dead a week prior, highlighting the severity of his condition.

This significant loss prompted a statewide day of mourning. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's representative, Minister Deepak Birua, conveyed the CM's condolences. The government ordered flags at half-mast, emphasizing Soren's influential role in Jharkhand's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025