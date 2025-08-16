Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Minister Ramdas Soren

Jharkhand's political landscape was plunged into mourning following the demise of Education Minister Ramdas Soren in Delhi. State dignitaries, including Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, gathered to pay tribute to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, whose body was returned to Ranchi for public homage.

Leaders across political divides expressed profound grief, noting Soren's significant contributions, particularly in the realm of education. The governor shared memories of visiting Soren at the hospital, stating that the minister was brain-dead a week prior, highlighting the severity of his condition.

This significant loss prompted a statewide day of mourning. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's representative, Minister Deepak Birua, conveyed the CM's condolences. The government ordered flags at half-mast, emphasizing Soren's influential role in Jharkhand's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)