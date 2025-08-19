Modi Calls for Unanimous Support for C P Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all political parties, including the Opposition, to unanimously support the NDA's vice-presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, highlighting his public service. With the NDA having a majority, Radhakrishnan's election seems secure despite opposition plans to field a rival candidate.
In a crucial political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon all political factions, including the Opposition, to unanimously endorse the NDA's vice-presidential candidate, C P Radhakrishnan. The candidate's decades-long public service was lauded at a gathering of ruling alliance MPs.
The meeting saw Radhakrishnan being felicitated by political heavyweights including Modi and key allies from the BJP. He is anticipated to file his official nomination on Wednesday.
Despite the Opposition's intention to introduce their own candidate, Radhakrishnan's election seems nearly assured given the BJP-led NDA's significant majority in the electoral college, comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
