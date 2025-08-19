Left Menu

Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Democracy Debate in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' progresses through Bihar, spotlighting alleged electoral manipulations by BJP and ECI. Supported by RJD, the rally highlights the public's resistance against voter suppression. Despite ECI's denial of vote theft claims, the yatra emphasizes democracy's centrality to Bihar's populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:38 IST
Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Democracy Debate in Bihar
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' made its way to Gaya, Bihar, marking the third day of its journey. Kanhaiya Kumar, a prominent party figure, asserted that the robust public response signifies the deep-rooted place of democracy in people's hearts, despite alleged vote manipulation attempts.

The rally, a collaborative effort with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), aims to address issues of alleged voter suppression and electoral malpractices by the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. RJD MP Sanjay Yadav expressed that the populace has come to recognize the electoral issues as acts of the Election Commission.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which commenced from Sasaram, plans to cover over 1,300 kilometers spanning 20 districts in 16 days, culminating in Patna on September 1. This protest also sees contributions from key leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Amidst ECI's refutation of the allegations, the yatra emphasizes the ongoing struggle to uphold democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025