Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Democracy Debate in Bihar

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' made its way to Gaya, Bihar, marking the third day of its journey. Kanhaiya Kumar, a prominent party figure, asserted that the robust public response signifies the deep-rooted place of democracy in people's hearts, despite alleged vote manipulation attempts.

The rally, a collaborative effort with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), aims to address issues of alleged voter suppression and electoral malpractices by the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. RJD MP Sanjay Yadav expressed that the populace has come to recognize the electoral issues as acts of the Election Commission.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which commenced from Sasaram, plans to cover over 1,300 kilometers spanning 20 districts in 16 days, culminating in Patna on September 1. This protest also sees contributions from key leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Amidst ECI's refutation of the allegations, the yatra emphasizes the ongoing struggle to uphold democracy.

