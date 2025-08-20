Commemorating Rajiv Gandhi: Legacy and Tribute Across the District

The Congress party marked the 81st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with a series of events throughout the district.

Commencements began early on with floral tributes paid to a portrait of Gandhi at the central office in Gauriganj. The celebrations featured the 27th annual cycle race, spanning seven kilometers from Saitha to Gauriganj, flagged off by district president Pradeep Singhal.

Adding to the day's charitable activities, a free eye care camp was established in Shahgarh, alongside tribute meetings across all block headquarters. Rajiv Gandhi's legacy, characterized by his dedication to national unity and visionary foundation for modern India, remains a cornerstone for the Congress party, who observe his birth anniversary as Sadbhavna Diwas every year. Gandhi served as India's prime minister from 1984 to 1989.

(With inputs from agencies.)