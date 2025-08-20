NDA's Strategic Drive to Retain Power in Bihar Amid Opposition Campaigns

As Bihar gears up for upcoming elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is intensifying its efforts to fortify its position in the state. A coordinated campaign is set to kick off on October 23, aiming to enhance synergy among its members and counteract opposition strategies.

The NDA has established 14 committees, with its two main constituents—the BJP and JD(U)—spearheading the initiatives. These committees will manage worker gatherings from August 23 to September 30, covering various locations across Bihar's 243 Assembly seats. The goal is to fortify alliances and effectively reach voters.

In response to opposition campaigns led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accuses the Election Commission of rigging electoral rolls, NDA leaders express confidence in their outreach efforts. They believe that once electoral rolls are finalized, opposition claims will lose momentum, ensuring a robust electoral strategy for the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)