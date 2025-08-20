Left Menu

Military Reclaims Strategic Myanmar Town Amid Intensifying Conflict

Myanmar's military has recaptured the strategic town of Demoso in eastern Kayah state from opposition forces after nearly two years. The military intensified its campaign with ground and air operations, resulting in casualties on both sides. Civilian casualties and alleged unlawful actions by the military have been reported by resistance groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:54 IST
Myanmar's military has successfully regained control of the strategic town of Demoso in eastern Kayah state from opposition forces, according to a state media report on Wednesday. This marks a significant development as the military has intensified its operations in recent months.

The recapture of Demoso, a focal point in Myanmar's ongoing civil war, comes ahead of promised elections. The area had been under the control of the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force and its allies since November 2023, but recent military efforts have turned the tide.

Reports indicate that the conflict involved significant casualties, including civilian deaths and alleged unlawful acts by the military. Resistance groups accuse the military of human rights violations, highlighting the ongoing turbulence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

