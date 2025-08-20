Military Reclaims Strategic Myanmar Town Amid Intensifying Conflict
Myanmar's military has recaptured the strategic town of Demoso in eastern Kayah state from opposition forces after nearly two years. The military intensified its campaign with ground and air operations, resulting in casualties on both sides. Civilian casualties and alleged unlawful actions by the military have been reported by resistance groups.
- Country:
- Thailand
Myanmar's military has successfully regained control of the strategic town of Demoso in eastern Kayah state from opposition forces, according to a state media report on Wednesday. This marks a significant development as the military has intensified its operations in recent months.
The recapture of Demoso, a focal point in Myanmar's ongoing civil war, comes ahead of promised elections. The area had been under the control of the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force and its allies since November 2023, but recent military efforts have turned the tide.
Reports indicate that the conflict involved significant casualties, including civilian deaths and alleged unlawful acts by the military. Resistance groups accuse the military of human rights violations, highlighting the ongoing turbulence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- military
- Demoso
- Kayah state
- Karenni
- KNDF
- elections
- civil war
- airstrikes
- conflict
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Spiritual Strategy: Winning Elections with Faith
Congress Calls for Transparent Elections in Maharashtra
Norway's Labour Party: Set for a Close Victory in Parliamentary Elections
Violence Erupts in Kannur University Student Elections
BJP Finalizes Leadership for All Bengal Districts Ahead of 2026 Elections