Controversial E1 Settlement in West Bank Gets Israeli Approval Amidst Global Opposition

In a contentious move, Israel granted final approval for a long-debated settlement project in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a decision that risks slicing the territory in two and jeopardizing aspirations for a Palestinian state. Rights groups vocalized concerns over eroding peace hopes.

The E1 settlement project, located east of Jerusalem, had previously been stalled due to U.S. pressure. The international community views Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal, hindering peace efforts. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich endorsed the move as a counter to recent Western recognition of a potential Palestinian state.

This expansion in E1, a crucial link between Ramallah and Bethlehem, emphasizes a deepening divide. Israeli settlements and military operations complicate Palestinian life, while violent incidents on both sides intensify. Peace Now states the E1 project undermines a political resolution, challenging Netanyahu's perpetual control vision over disputed territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)