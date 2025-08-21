Ramesh Tawadkar Resigns as Goa Assembly Speaker for Cabinet Role

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has tendered his resignation in anticipation of his induction into Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's cabinet.

Tawadkar, along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, is set to join the state cabinet following a scheduled reshuffle between ministerial posts.

Tawadkar, who has previously held several portfolios including sports and tribal welfare, resigned just months after his election as Assembly Speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)