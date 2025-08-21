Ramesh Tawadkar Resigns as Goa Assembly Speaker for Cabinet Role
Ramesh Tawadkar has resigned as the Goa Assembly Speaker ahead of joining the cabinet under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Along with former CM Digambar Kamat, Tawadkar will be inducted into the cabinet amid a reshuffle. This follows the resignation and dropping of other ministers from the cabinet.
Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has tendered his resignation in anticipation of his induction into Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's cabinet.
Tawadkar, along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, is set to join the state cabinet following a scheduled reshuffle between ministerial posts.
Tawadkar, who has previously held several portfolios including sports and tribal welfare, resigned just months after his election as Assembly Speaker.
