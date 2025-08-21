Unprecedented Resignation: Where is Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar?

In a startling development, CPI MP and Leader of the Party in the Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh Kumar, has addressed a letter to the former Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighting concerns over what has been termed as his sudden 'disappearance' from public life. The letter brings to the fore the unexpected resignation of Dhankhar from his Vice-Presidential position, which he attributed to 'health reasons'. This departure, which took place a month ago, was described as a 'shock' by Kumar, given the respect associated with the office.

Expressing anxiety, Kumar noted Dhankhar's complete withdrawal from the public eye following his resignation, with no public appearances or interaction with the press, causing a stir among fellow parliamentarians and citizens regarding his health. Although the election for Dhankhar's successor is in motion, Kumar emphasized the need for direct clarity from Dhankhar to quell ongoing unease and speculation.

The CPI Parliamentary Party, in its sincerity, has appealed for transparency and reassurance, underscoring the importance of accountability in public life. With the Vice-Presidential elections slated for September 9, the political spotlight is on NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan and INDIA bloc's nominee Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy. The outcome will determine Dhankhar's successor amid the ongoing mystery surrounding his unprecedented resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)