Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Resolute Spirit: 'Jan Sunwai' Expands beyond Boundaries

In a bold move following an attack at her camp office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an expansion of her 'Jan Sunwai' initiative to include every assembly constituency across the capital city. The programme will no longer be confined to her residence, allowing more direct public interaction citywide.

Gupta reiterated her dedication to serving the citizens of Delhi, emphasizing that every aspect of her life is committed to their welfare. Expressing resilience in the face of adversity, she draws strength from her father's teachings, never yielding to obstacles or fear.

The assault, described as a 'well-planned conspiracy' by her office, saw the 41-year-old alleged assailant, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat, apprehended and charged. Despite this, Gupta remains steadfast, determined to bring governance and accountability to the doorstep of every voter in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)