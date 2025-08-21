Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Resolute Spirit: 'Jan Sunwai' Expands beyond Boundaries

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promises to extend her 'Jan Sunwai' programme to all assembly constituencies after an attack during a public hearing. Emphasizing her unwavering commitment to Delhiites, she invokes lessons from her father about resilience and vows to continue her fight for the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:18 IST
In a bold move following an attack at her camp office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an expansion of her 'Jan Sunwai' initiative to include every assembly constituency across the capital city. The programme will no longer be confined to her residence, allowing more direct public interaction citywide.

Gupta reiterated her dedication to serving the citizens of Delhi, emphasizing that every aspect of her life is committed to their welfare. Expressing resilience in the face of adversity, she draws strength from her father's teachings, never yielding to obstacles or fear.

The assault, described as a 'well-planned conspiracy' by her office, saw the 41-year-old alleged assailant, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat, apprehended and charged. Despite this, Gupta remains steadfast, determined to bring governance and accountability to the doorstep of every voter in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

