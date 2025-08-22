Manjhi Lauds Modi's Impact on Bihar Amidst Special Category Status Debate

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to Bihar during a function in Gayaji, attended by important dignitaries including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Delivering his remarks in the local Magahi dialect, Manjhi argued that Modi's initiatives effectively counter the demands for special category status for the state, indirectly criticizing opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Manjhi's statements also appeared to take a veiled jab at Chief Minister Kumar, whom he accused of previously sidestepping him in power dynamics. He highlighted enhanced connectivity in Bihar as one of Modi's key achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)