Left Menu

Political Ruckus in Tamil Nadu: Nehru Blasts TVK's Vijay for 'Uncle' Remark

Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru criticized TVK leader Vijay for calling CM M K Stalin 'Uncle', labeling it disrespectful. At a rally, Vijay questioned DMK's integrity and alleged secret BJP ties. Aimed to position TVK as a third political front against DMK and AIADMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:23 IST
Political Ruckus in Tamil Nadu: Nehru Blasts TVK's Vijay for 'Uncle' Remark
Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru has lashed out at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay for referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin as 'Uncle'. Describing the remark as disrespectful, Nehru said it demonstrated arrogance by belittling a leader with extensive political experience.

Vijay, speaking at a public gathering in Madurai, drew ire from Nehru, who emphasized that criticism of such a seasoned politician by someone new to politics reflects poor standards. Nehru reaffirmed confidence that the public will respond fittingly at the polls, dismissing Vijay's statements as baseless rhetoric.

The TVK president, also an actor, accused the DMK of secret alliances with BJP and lambasted CM Stalin for inadequate governance. Vijay seeks to position TVK as an emerging third front in Tamil Nadu politics, offering an alternative to both ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025