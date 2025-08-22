Political Ruckus in Tamil Nadu: Nehru Blasts TVK's Vijay for 'Uncle' Remark

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru has lashed out at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay for referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin as 'Uncle'. Describing the remark as disrespectful, Nehru said it demonstrated arrogance by belittling a leader with extensive political experience.

Vijay, speaking at a public gathering in Madurai, drew ire from Nehru, who emphasized that criticism of such a seasoned politician by someone new to politics reflects poor standards. Nehru reaffirmed confidence that the public will respond fittingly at the polls, dismissing Vijay's statements as baseless rhetoric.

The TVK president, also an actor, accused the DMK of secret alliances with BJP and lambasted CM Stalin for inadequate governance. Vijay seeks to position TVK as an emerging third front in Tamil Nadu politics, offering an alternative to both ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK.