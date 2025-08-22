Amit Shah Accuses Congress VP Candidate of Naxal Support

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has leveled serious accusations against Congress-led alliance's Vice-President candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, blaming him for supporting Naxalism. Shah asserted that Reddy's 2011 Supreme Court judgment, which deemed the use of tribal youths as Special Police Officers illegal, inadvertently supported extremist movements.

Speaking at the Manorama News conclave, Shah suggested that Reddy's judgment hindered the efforts to combat Maoist insurgency. The incendiary remarks came as the BJP shared their own Vice-President hopeful, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, known for his RSS roots. The political landscape heats up as this vice-presidential race unfolds.

These comments also connect to broader accusations against high-profile Congress leaders, with Shah referencing Rahul Gandhi's public dismissal of a 2013 ordinance aimed at providing relief to disqualified MPs. In his critique, Shah touches on new anti-graft bills and electoral reform, hinting at Congress's alleged reluctance to adapt to legal and moral standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)