PM Modi Launches Demographic Mission to Tackle Illegal Immigration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a 'High-Power Demography Mission' aimed at curbing the surge of illegal immigration, which he cites as a growing concern for India's national security and employment landscape.

Speaking in Gaya Ji, Modi criticized Congress and RJD, accusing them of pandering to illegal immigrants to bolster their vote banks, at the expense of Indian citizens' rights. He reassured that the NDA government will ensure opportunities remain accessible to native citizens.

On Independence Day from the Red Fort, Modi iterated his warning regarding the demographic shift in border areas due to infiltrators. He emphasized that these changes threaten livelihoods and target vulnerable communities, urging action against what he termed as a looming national crisis.

