Unified Front: Opposition Challenges ECI Amid Allegations of 'Vote Theft'

In a heated political dispute, Sharad Pawar, the NCP president, declared that the Opposition intends to unify in addressing allegations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and BJP. Pawar, speaking at a press conference, affirmed his party's commitment to revealing these issues to the public.

This controversy was sparked when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ECI of collaborating with the ruling BJP, violating the 'one man, one vote' directive in elections. Citing data, Gandhi highlighted significant 'vote theft' in Karnataka's Mahadevapura assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pawar stressed that a detailed examination of the electoral rolls was underway, planning to present findings to the public within two weeks. He defended Gandhi's choice not to provide an affidavit to the ECI. With upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Pawar noted the positive public response to Gandhi's gatherings, emphasizing Bihar's long history of political activism.

