Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

President Donald Trump has nominated Sergio Gor, a longtime aide, as the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. Gor, who currently oversees the White House Presidential Personnel Office, will succeed Eric Garcetti amid US-India tariff tensions and will stay in his current role until confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 05:36 IST
President Donald Trump has appointed Sergio Gor, a pivotal figure within his team, as the United States Ambassador to India. Gor, currently directing the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is poised to tackle responsibilities as a Special Envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

The announcement arrived amidst tariff disputes between Washington and New Delhi. Trump's announcement highlighted Gor's achievements, who has facilitated recruitment for nearly 4,000 federal positions under rapid timelines.

Praising Gor's contributions to his administration, Trump expressed confidence in Gor's ability to advance US interests abroad. Gor, appreciative of the nomination, pledged his commitment to representing the US on the global stage after succeeding Eric Garcetti.

